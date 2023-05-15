Makhaula reveals big worry as Orlando Pirates eye Caf Champions League spot

Orlando Pirates midfielder Makhehlene Makhaula is frustrated by Bucs' failure to win their recent PSL game on Saturday.

Pirates & Supersport chasing Caf CL ticket

Final match to determine who qualifies

Makhaula explains his frustration

WHAT HAPPENED: Pirates were held to a 1-1 draw by Sekhukhune United last weekend in the Premier Soccer League outing.

SuperSport United, who are also challenging for the Caf Champions League spot, defeated Kaizer Chiefs to take their points tally this season to 51, the same as second-placed Bucs who have an inferior goal difference.

Makhaula could not hide his frustrations before stating the fact that the Sea Robbers now need maximum points against AmaZulu to ensure they finish behind PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns.

WHAT HE SAID: "It is quite disappointing for us because we wanted to make things easier for us. But we just made them a bit difficult even though we are still number two," Makhaula told the club's media.

"We obviously wanted to win, but we got a draw. We are going to depend on our last game, I think our last game of the season we have to get the three points."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bucs have a goal difference of 15 goals while the Swanky Boys have 13.

While Bucs will be playing Usuthu, the Swanky Boys will be playing against Nedbank Cup finalists Sekhukhune.

A team that will finish third on the table will represent South Africa in the Caf Confederation Cup.

WHAT NEXT: Makhaula and his teammates will be aiming at getting maximum points and win a ticket to play in the Champions League alongside Masandawana.