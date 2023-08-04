Midfielder Makhehleni Makhaula has conceded he knew there would be a struggle to break into Orlando Pirates' first team after AmaZulu exit.

Makhaula joined Bucs mid-2022/23 season

He struggled to break into the first XI

The midfielder explains how he overcame the situation

WHAT HAPPENED: Makhaula joined Pirates from AmaZulu in the 2022/23 season short transfer window to boost Jose Riveiro's midfield.

By that time, Bucs had their key players in the midfield, and since they were pushing for Caf Champions League place and the Nedbank Cup, Makhaula's chances of breaking into the first team were minimal.

The former AmaZulu skipper has now shed light on what he expected after deciding to join the Sea Robbers.

WHAT HE SAID: "You can’t come to someone’s house and dish for yourself," Makhaula said as quoted by iDiski Times.

"So you come and there are already people doing well. I came when the team was doing well and whatever minutes I got I was grateful.

"The coach believed in me and he gave me the chance to have a few starts. So I don’t see anything wrong in the six months I have been here, it has been good and I showed the coach he can trust me," the 33-year-old continued.

"I knew I had to fight for my place, then I got it, I grabbed it and that is why I’m still here today."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Prior to joining Pirates, Makhaula had helped Usuthu to reach the MTN8 final but, coincidentally, lost to his to-be team, Pirates.

At the Buccaneers, Makhaula played eight league games as the team went on to finish behind Mamelodi Sundowns and seal their place in the 2023/24 Caf Champions League. The midfielder was part of the team that won the Nedbank Cup as well after beating Sekhukhune United in the final.

WHAT NEXT: Makhaula hopes to be involved when Pirates start their 2023/24 PSL campaign this weekend against Stellenbosch and you can follow all the action on GOAL live scores pages.