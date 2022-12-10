Makhaula: AmaZulu respond to Orlando Pirates links to their inspirational captain

AmaZulu FC president Sandile Zungu has commented on Makhehleni Makhaula's future amidst reported interest from Orlando Pirates on his services.

Makhaula is one of the top midfielders in the PSL

The former Highlands Park star reportedly has keen admirers

Usuthu are hoping to keep their inspirational captain

WHAT HAPPENED? The veteran midfielder's contract is running down with seven months left on the deal and this has reportedly caught the eye of the Soweto giants.

Pirates are said to be preparing a pre-contract for Makhaula who will be eligible to sign a pre-agreement deal with a club of his choice from next month onwards as things stand.

However, Zungu hinted they are prepared to give the former Free State Stars player a new deal.

WHAT DID ZUNGU SAY? "Makhaula plays for Usuthu and we don't talk about individual players and their contracts," Zungu said on Sowetan.

"He's not the only player whose contract is coming to an end in June. We will deal with that as we go along the season.

"All the players that have done well this season, we value them and we will open negotiations for new contracts with them very soon."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Despite being in the twilight of his career, Makhaula is among the most consistent midfielders in the Premier Soccer League and an influential player for AmaZulu.

The 33-year-old played an instrumental role in helping Usuthu reach this season's MTN8 final where they narrowly lost to Pirates last month.

He has made 14 appearances across all competitions for the KwaZulu-Natal giants.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR MAKHAULA?: AmaZulu have restarted training ahead of the PSL's resumption.

Usuthu will lock horns with Sekhukhune United in Polokwane on December 31.