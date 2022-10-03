Makhari: Kaizer Chiefs legend Katsande invites coaching sensation to Sekhukhune United against Orlando Pirates

South Africa’s coaching sensation Arehone Makhari has been invited to the PSL clash between Sekhukhune United and Orlando Pirates on Tuesday.

The coaching sensation will attend Sekhukhune vs Pirates match

Makhari will get a chance to watch two of the teams he aspires to coach

Video of 11-year-old showing his coaching prowess went viral last week

WHAT HAPPENED? In a clip that went viral last week, the 11-year-old was seen giving precise instructions to players, many older than him, while expressing his desire to coach PSL sides Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Sekhukhune United or Marumo Gallants in future.

Makhari’s ambitions received a boost on Monday when Sekhukhune officials, led by former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Willard Katsande, visited him at Rams Football Academy where he works.

After being impressed by his passion and dedication, he was invited to the league match at the Peter Mokaba Stadium where he will have the rare chance of experiencing the surroundings he hopes to be in one day.

WHAT DID THEY SAY? “It tells you that there is something special in the boy. I was talking to one of the members here, and they said they formed this academy last year, and I told them maybe this is a turning point for them to be known,” Sekhukhune ambassador Katsande told FARPost.

“We’re in the villages and they are disadvantaged in terms of exposure to get the right facilities to develop their careers. I am also a village boy and that’s why I spoke to them to encourage them not to lose hope.”

Makhari was in awe of the life-changing opportunity: “I have never seen things like these in my life. This is the first time. I want to say to the people of Sekhukhune thank you and I will always love Sekhukhune because you changed my life.

“I feel happy because people of Sekhukhune came here and they said I must come to the game and gain my experience and they also gave me a new kit.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Grade Five pupil is the head coach of the U11 and U15 sides at the Rams Football Academy in Tshisaulu, Limpopo, where he has won 16 of his 29 matches in charge. He has a clear coaching philosophy, which includes playing the ball on the ground, while he likes to employ an attacking 4-3-3 formation.

WHAT NEXT FOR MAKHARI? The coaching sensation will be keen to not just watch the match but also learn first-hand from coaches of the two sides on what it entails to be in the hot seat.