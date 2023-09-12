Makhanya on why Mofokeng's Orlando Pirates growth is good news - 'Youngster unfazed by big occasion'

Orlando Pirates' reserve coach Joseph Makhanya is confident Relebohile Mofokeng's influence at Bucs will inspire other youngsters.

Mofokeng has been excellent at Bucs

He is a regular despite being a teenager

Makhanya on how Mofokeng is impacting others

WHAT HAPPENED: Mofokeng was promoted to the senior team late last season and has since established himself as a key player at Pirates.

Makhanya is impressed with the steps made by the 18-year-old attacker, and he believes other players in South Africa's second division will be inspired.

WHAT HE SAID: "We always want to make sure that there is another Mofokeng that comes through from the team," Makhanya told Sowetan.

Article continues below

"That is why, as a development coach, when you see these guys playing in the first team, it inspires a lot of young players.

"With our [first team] coach [Jose Riveiro] having trusted Mofokeng to start a couple of games, it is something good and also it tells you about the development of the player. So, the players must be inspired to do well and it’s a motivation because Mofokeng is doing well there. He is unfazed by the big occasion.

Next Match PSL CTS ORL Info

"Once he settles in properly, we will see the best of him. The challenge is for the young ones. This is the player who is in their age group and it shows the first team is also checking who could be next," the tactician concluded.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: In the ongoing campaign, Mofokeng has made six appearances across all competitions.

With his performances, the teenager might just sneak into coach Hugo Broos' Bafana Bafana squad for upcoming matches.

WHAT NEXT: After winning his first silverware at Bucs last season, Mofokeng must surely hope there is more this season.