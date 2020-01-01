Makhanya: De Reuck might struggle like Mobara at Orlando Pirates

The retired midfielder shares his thoughts on why the Team of Choice defender could struggle at the Buccaneers

Although are reportedly linked with a move to sign defender Rushine De Reuck, retired midfielder Joseph Makhanya speaks out on who could be the best future signing for coach Josef Zinnbauer.

‘Duku Duku’ also looks at the positives on why signing and Bafana Bafana skipper Thulani Hlatshwayo should be a better option for the Premier Soccer League ( ) giants, saying height and experience are vital in the heart of the defence.

On the other hand, the Soweto-born legend reflected on utility player, Abbubaker Mobara’s move to the Houghton-based club, saying he failed because of having challenges with his height.

“You will recall we signed [Abbubaker] Mobara, we hoped he would solve our issues at the back but he had the same challenges such as his height [to play at the back],” Makhanya told Goal.

“We ended up being confused in terms of his qualities, he was shifted to play in the midfield and sometimes as a wing-back – it knocked his confidence and he ended up leaving the club.

“I think if you need a player that can fit in with the likes of [Ntsikelelo] Nyauza and [Happy] Jele, a man that has all the qualities to bring the results without having to spend more months to settle down is Hlatshwayo [compared to De Reuck].”

The 24-year-old Team of Choice defender recently made it clear he is not focusing on the reports linking him with a move to and Pirates.

In addition, Zinnbauer may be tempted to consider the Soweto-born legend’s sentiments as the German tactician is looking at signing a player that has the experience and is blessed with height for him to adjust at the former African champions.

Touted as one of the best utility players in the top flight, Mobara completed his move to the Soweto giants ahead of the 2016/17 campaign from Cape Town but struggled to make his mark where he competed against experienced campaigners in the likes of Mpho Makola, Nyauza and Musa Nyatama.

On the other hand, it remains to be seen if Zinnbauer will finally sign De Reuck, he aims to beef up his central defence manned by skipper Jele, Alfred Ndengane, and Nyauza.