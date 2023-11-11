Makgopa silences doubters as Orlando Pirates edge Kaizer Chiefs in Soweto Derby showdown

The Buccaneers emerged triumphant in the Soweto Derby clash which features two of the biggest football clubs in the country.

Chiefs hosted Pirates in Nasrec

Buccaneers as 1-0 winners

Makgopa made the difference

WHAT HAPPENED? Orlando Pirates grabbed the Soweto Derby bragging rights after edging Kaizer Chiefs 1-0 at Orlando Stadium on Saturday.

It was the first meeting of the season between the two biggest football clubs in the country.

Pirates went ahead 20 minutes into the match when Evidence Makgopa turned home a cross from Bandile Shandu.

It was one of the few clear-cut chances of the match and it changed the complexion of the game.

Amakhosi, however, saw Edson Castillo hitting the crossbar in the second half.

Pirates then held on to secure a hard-fought 1-0 victory on the day.

ALL EYES ON: Pirates midfielder Patrick Maswanganyi emerged as the best player on the pitch and was awarded the Man of the Match award.

It was his first Soweto Derby appearance and he capped it in style.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Makgopa has raised his hand up as an important Pirates striker who is now being trusted by coach Jose Riveiro.

Makgopa, who has been criticized by some fans, is now overshadowing Zakhele Lepasa who was on the bench all afternoon.

Lepasa is now a shadow of the player who started the season on fire as goals have dried on him.

WHAT NEXT? After this week's round of Premier Soccer League games, Chiefs and Pirates head into the Fifa international break.

Pirates will be hoping the Fifa period will not disturb their momentum after winning their last two games.

Chiefs will be hoping to recover from this setback when they return to face Moroka Swallows in their next match.