Makgopa: Should Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates be targetting two-goal Bafana Bafana hero?

The Bakgaga striker scored either side of a Bongokuhle Hlongwane goal to help South Africa beat the Cranes 3-2 at the Orlando Stadium

The likes of Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates may well have noted with interest how Baroka FC striker Evidence Makgopa underlined his exciting potential with two excellent goals for Bafana Bafana against Uganda.

Makgopa certainly took his goals expertly - his first came from close range and he reacted very sharply to get ahead of his marker to convert Thabiso Kutumela's cross.

The second goal showed more of his qualities as he cleverly dropped a shoulder to make space on the right hand side of the box before finishing clinically with a low shot into the left hand bottom corner of the net.

Considering that it was the youngster's debut for the national team, and that he scored twice in the second half after coming off the bench, he made quite an impact.





And considering that he's still only 21 years old and was on Sunday night announced as the PSL's Young Player of the 2020/ 21 Season, Makgopa is seemingly going places quickly.

The question now is whether he will have the composure to handle the limelight and the associated pressures of being talked about in the media and on social media.

He certainly showed wonderful composure on the field against Uganda and has been doing the same for Baroka this season, with some impressive stats to show for his efforts:

In 28 league matches this season for the Limpopo club, he’s registered seven goals and three assists.

The player only burst onto the PSL scene during the second half of last term, when he hit the ground running by scoring four goals in eight appearances.

And so while he's not yet proven, Makgopa seems to have a lot going for him - including a nice touch for a big man, and he's also useful in the air.

With Chiefs needing a rebuild, and Pirates seemingly short in the striking department, it would not be surprising to see either of the Soweto giants making a move for the lanky marksman in the upcoming transfer window.