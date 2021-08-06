Makgopa: South Africa Olympic team star comments on future amid Orlando Pirates links

The towering player has been one of the most sought-after players in the current PSL transfer window

South Africa under-23 international Evidence Makgopa has reiterated his commitment to Baroka FC amidst reported interest from Orlando Pirates.

The 21-year-old marksman has been one of the most sought-after players in the current PSL transfer window with Mamelodi Sundowns, Kaizer Chiefs, and Pirates having been credited interest in the highly-rated player.

However, Pirates are believed to have won the race for Makgopa's services with the Buccaneers having already signed his former Baroka teammate Goodman Mosele in the current transfer window.

The Limpopo-born player is back home after representing his country at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games where he scored against France in a Group A match last month.

Makgopa made it clear that he is looking forward to reporting for duty at Baroka having been one of the team's most outstanding players last season.

“I have been happy all the time at Baroka, and I am happy now,” said Makgopa when asked about his future on Daily Sun.

“All I can say is that I’m looking forward to meeting my teammates as I have not been with the team since the league ended last season.”

Baroka chairman Khurishi Mphahlele has already indicated that they are willing to sell their star players and since then the club has sold 2019/20 PSL Young Player of the Season Mosele to Pirates.

Makgopa registered the most goals (seven) and assists (three) in the PSL for Bakgaga Ba Mphahlele as they finished 10th in the league.

His exploits did not go unnoticed as he was nominated for the PSL Young Player of the Season accolade which he won - beating Maritzburg United marksman Bongokuhle Hlongwane and Kamohelo Mahlangu of TS Galaxy to the award.

The Baroka academy product was then handed his first-ever Bafana Bafana call up ahead of the international friendly match against Uganda in June this year.

Makgopa marked his debut for South Africa's senior national team with a brace with Bafana claiming a 3-2 victory over the Cranes at Orlando Stadium in Soweto.

Therefore, the promising player became just the second player in Bafana history to score twice on his international debut.