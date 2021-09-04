Makgopa not good enough for Orlando Pirates but rewarded with Bafana Bafana - Khanye

The 21-year-old was reportedly close to signing for the Buccaneers but no move materialised

Former Kaizer Chiefs winger Junior Khanye feels if Evidence Makgopa could not sign for Orlando Pirates, then he is not good enough to participate in Bafana Bafana’s 2022 Fifa World Cup qualification campaign.

Makgopa made his senior national team debut in June, grabbing a brace in an international friendly match against Uganda, amid reported interest from Pirates.

The lanky forward then went to the Tokyo Olympic Games with the national Under-23s and came back with a goal to his name as his profile continued to rise after also being named the Premier Soccer League Young Player of the season last term.

But Khanye feels the Baroka FC striker is not ripe enough to lead Bafana’s attack after firing blanks in Friday’s 0-0 draw against Zimbabwe away in Harare.

“As for Makgopa, you can’t jump some development stages and then go to play in World Cup qualifiers,” Khanye told iDiski Times.

“I don’t know why he must be in the national team. He couldn’t make it to Pirates but we trust him in World Cup qualifiers. What do we mean as South Africa?”

Khanye also says he does not understand what Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos was trying to do in their draw against Zimbabwe.

South Africa began their World Cup qualification bid by dropping two points away in Harare against a depleted Warriors side missing at least seven key players.

Khanye is not convinced by the Bafana team selection as he also questions Broos’ fitness for the job.

“I don’t understand the system that was being used by Hugo Broos,” said Khanye.

“What is his philosophy? I know he is new in this job and has not had much time to prepare. That’s why I ask why Safa employed him.

“You can’t play [Mothobi] Mvala who doesn’t raise up his hands. I watch him week in, week out in the Premier Soccer League [playing for Mamelodi Sundowns].

“I believe it is a favour done to him to even play in the PSL. You can’t play him in the World Cup qualifiers as a defensive midfielder. Also, the coach’s selection, you play Nyiko Mobbie as a left-back when he is a natural right-back.

“It’s disappointing. Who is really selecting the national team? I don’t understand what South Africa were trying to do. It was as if they were playing a 3-5-2 system, 4-2-3-1, they were changing the system.”

Khanye also feels Bafana were quiet in midfield, which saw defenders resorting to counter attacks.

Mvala, Teboho Mokoena and Gift Links started in midfield behind forwards Percy Tau, Luther Singh and Evidence Makgopa.

“Siyanda Xulu and Rushine De Reuck are very good two defenders and composed but the problem is I don’t think I can play both of them because they are slow and cannot deal with one-on-one situations,” said Khanye.

Article continues below

“They were circulating the ball at the back between themselves and Mobbie as well as goalkeeper Williams who would pump the ball up forward because there was no one to play with in midfield. Mvala was always nervous and if you check he was always protecting the back four.

“I don’t know what the coach and his technical team were doing. We couldn’t win aerial balls and you know Tau is short. So how would the ball reach Tau when there was no midfield? It was a problem.

South Africa now prepare to host Ghana on Monday after the Black stars kicked off their World Cup qualifying campaign with a 1-0 home win over Ethiopia on Friday.