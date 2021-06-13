Makgopa: No Orlando Pirates or Mamelodi Sundowns offers for Baroka FC striker

Some PSL giants are believed to be circling around the 21-year-old forward, who enjoyed a stellar 2020/21 season

Baroka FC chairman Kurishi Mphahlele says no team has approached them for striker Evidence Makgopa's services amid reported interest in the player from Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns.

Makgopa witnessed his profile drastically improve in the just-ended season when he was named the campaign's best young player after scoring seven goals in 28 league starts, before making his Bafana Bafana debut last Thursday.

The forward immediately made an impact by grabbing a brace after coming on as a second-half substitute in an international friendly match against Uganda and that appeared to have heightened interest in him with most reports pointing at Pirates.

But Mphahlele has dismissed talk that there have been moves for the player.

“Don’t ask me about other teams, what they want and what they don’t want. I don’t know anything [about teams lining up to sign Makgopa],” Mphahlele told Phakaaathi.

“We are very much proud of our boy, how can we not be proud? It shows that we are producing and we are adding value to the league and the nation. He was 17-years-old when he joined and we developed him.

“All my boys can go places, they just need time to develop fully. We give them confidence that they are the best. All of these boys have something to offer for this country and our supporters. Also, our supporters need to know that they are supporting a quality team.”

With Pirates finding it tough upfront during the 2020/21 season, when all their number nines - Frank Mhango, Tshegofatso Mabasa, Zakhele Lepasa and Jean-Marc Makusu - struggled with injuries, and coach Josef Zinnbauer might need to beef up his strike force.

This has seen reports heavily linking Makgopa with a move to the Soweto giants and Mphahlele believes his striker will be a much-improved player in the upcoming season.

“He is the young player of the season this year, he will be matured next season because he is 21-years old now,” continued Mphahlele.

“I wish him all the best and I treat him like my blood son because I have been with him for a very long time. He has been doing a lot of good work inside the field and he is also behaving very well outside the field, that’s what I like about him.”

Makgopa himself says he is eyeing a move to Europe and not looking at a local move.