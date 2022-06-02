Makgopa: Kaizer Chiefs hijack move to Orlando Pirates? - Baroka FC transfer update

The 2020-21 PSL Young Player of the Season's future remains uncertain despite having been linked with the biggest clubs in the country

Baroka FC chairman Khurishi Mphahlele has broken his silence regarding Evidence Makgopa's proposed transfer to Orlando Pirates.



The South Africa international, who is part of the Bafana Bafana squad which will face Morocco in the 2023 Afcon qualifier on June 9, was tipped to join the Soweto giants at the end of the current season having also been linked with Mamelodi Sundowns.



Bucs were believed to have reached an agreement with Bakgaga Ba Mphahlele over Makgopa's transfer, but recent reports have indicated Kaizer Chiefs have registered their interest in the player in an attempt to hijack his proposed move to their archrivals.



When contacted for a comment regarding Makgopa's future with Baroka having been relegated to the National First Division from the PSL, Mphahlele insisted that they are yet to be approached by any club regarding the 21-year-old's services.



"We are closed until June 15. Makgopa is our player. Any team that wants him will have to contact us," Mphahlele told Daily Sun.



"But for now, no one has phoned me. But we will not stand in his way if the offer is good and he is also happy to join that particular team."



The former South Africa under-23 international was said to be heading to Pirates due to Mphahlele's close working relationship with Soweto giants' club chairman Irvin Khoza.



Bakgaga Ba Mphahlele sold Goodman Mosele to the Buccaneers prior to the start of the 2021-22 season and Makgopa was tipped to follow the promising midfielder to the Gauteng giants when the campaign ends.



The towering marksman has scored 15 goals in 58 starts in the PSL for Baroka in three seasons.