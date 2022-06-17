Makgopa: Bafana Bafana striker joins Orlando Pirates amid Kaizer Chiefs link

The Bakgaka Ba Mphahlele boss spoke exclusively to GOAL with the South African winter transfer window set to open on July 1

South Africa international Evidence Makgopa has completed his transfer to Orlando Pirates from Baroka FC.



The towering centre forward has been on the radar of the Soweto giants since last year and he has now joined the club ahead of the 2022-23 season.



This has been confirmed by Baroka club chairman Khurishi Mphahlele on Friday, a day after his team resumed training in Lebowakgomo, Limpopo.



"Well, Makgopa is now a Pirates player. It is done, " Mphahlele told GOAL.



Makgopa was linked with Kaizer Chiefs in the last few weeks as the Glamours Boys looked to reinforce their striking department.



Amakhosi were said to have inquired about Makgopa's availability after parting ways with Leonardo Castro and Samir Nurkovic.



However, the 22-year-old has moved to their arch-rivals who have been active in the transfer market beefing up their squad.



Makgopa becomes the Buccaneers' third signing having already snapped up Lamontville Golden Arrows captain Nkosinathi Sibisi and AmaZulu FC star Tapelo Xoki.



The four-time PSL champions have been tipped to complete the signings of Chippa United duo of Bienvenu Eva Nga and Azola Matrose.



Miguel Timm is also said to be joining the Houghton-based side on a free transfer after rejecting Marumo Gallants' contract renewal offer.