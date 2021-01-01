Makgalwa reveals why he's been overlooked by Mamelodi Sundowns

At 24-years-old, Makgalwa, who previously spent time on loan at Maritzburg United, can no longer be considered a promising youngster

Mamelodi Sundowns starlet Keletso Makgalwa insists he understands why he's been given very little game-time by the Masandawana technical team this season.

Last season had appeared to be Makgalwa's breakthrough season - after being recalled from his loan spell at Maritzburg United, he featured regularly under former Brazilians coach Pitso Mosimane, who has since joined Egyptian super club Al Ahly.

In all competitions last term, he featured in 23 matches and scored six goals and also created two assists. The left-winger was also named as the Nedbank Cup's Most Promising Player.

But under Sundowns' co-coaches Manqoba Mngqithi and Rhulani Mokwena (who were Mosimane's two assistants last season), Makgalwa has played in only nine matches and has accumulated less than two hours playing time this season, having been used primarily as a substitute.

The player does not however feel that there are any issues between himself and the technical team - he thinks his lack of game-time is down to the form other players are exhibiting and the fact that Sundowns are continuing to win games - they are on a 26-match unbeaten run.

“I don’t think so [that Mosimane’s departure has curtailed his playing opportunities]," Makgalwa told the Sowetan.

"Coach Manqoba and coach Rhulani were there with coach Pitso. It’s hard to change a winning team, that’s why I haven’t been playing," he added.

Makgalwa is currently with the national Under-23 team in Durban, preparing for the upcoming Olympic Games.

With friendly games to come against Golden Arrows and Maritzburg United this week, he's keen to impress Under-23 coach David Notoane, who incidentally is also part of the Downs technical team.



“I know I must up my socks at training to play more games. I will work hard. My dream is to play more games for my club because that will help my chances of going to the Olympics," Makgalwa said.

The Olympics take place in Japan from July 23 until August 8. The games were postponed from 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.



The likes of Aubrey Modiba, Sphelele Mkhulise and Promise Mkhuma also play on the left-wing at Sundowns, while Themba Zwane and Gaston Sirino also occupy that role at times.