Makgalwa reminds Sundowns coach Mosimane of Percy Tau

The Masandawana mentor has sang the praises of the attacker, even comparing him to one of the club's former stars

coach Pitso Mosimane has compared attacker Keletso Makgalwa to the club’s former talisman Percy Tau.

Masandawana have been eager to fill the void left by Tau ever since he departed the club at the beginning of last season, when he moved on to English Premier League outfit & Hove Albion.

Although Tau is yet to feature for Brighton due to difficulty in attaining a work permit, after a successful loan spell at Royale Union Saint-Gilloise, he has moved on to giants .

Nonetheless, Mosimane has potentially unearthed a player in a similar mould to the Bafana Bafana international.

“Keletso reminds me of Percy when he was coming up," Mosimane was quoted as saying by Phakaaathi.

Makgalwa spent the latter part of last season on loan at before his loan spell was cut short and returned to Chloorkop.

The 22-year-old was a second-half substitute against Bloemfontein in the MTN8, and found the back of the net, earning emphatic praise from his coach.

"I gave him a chance and he took the opportunity. I remember when he played against us as a winger and he gave Ricardo Nascimento problems when he was on loan at Maritzburg United last season,” he reflected.

Meanwhile, Mosimane has also revealed why he chose to play the dimunitive attacker up front in the 3-1 win over Celtic.

“I felt he could play on the wing but my instinct told me I had to play him as a striker and I pushed Lebogang Maboe to the right,” he added.

“The real challenge is that the pressure in this team is high and the opportunities we give the players are not many."