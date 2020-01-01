Makgalwa on how Maritzburg United loan stint is helping him at Mamelodi Sundowns

The Masandawana striker speaks out on how the Team of Choice helped him to regain his place at Masandawana

striker Keletso Makgalwa says being part of the senior team is not enough but to fight for a place in the starting XI is his mission.

The former MultiChoice Diski Challenge (MDC) player has made an impact at the reigning Premier Soccer League ( ) champions since returning on loan from .

On the other hand, the 23-year-old has also credited the Team of Choice for handing him first-hand experience as far as top-flight football is concerned.

“I got some good experience at Maritzburg United and coming back to Sundowns this season I knew what to expect with regards to the PSL intensity,” Makgalwa told Daily Sun.

“So, it was a lesson learned, a good learning curve for me. I decided to work harder since I tested the intensity of the PSL’s demands.

“To be in the Sundowns team right now, I knew I had to work three times harder.”

Fresh from a loan spell with coach Eric Tinkler’s men, the speedy striker was invited to form part of Pitso Mosimane’s pre-season camp when some of the senior players went to with Bafana Bafana for the 2019 .

“It was my chance to let the coach see that I can work hard and score goals. It is what I have done,” he added.

“I had to do what I did (against ) to make sure I stay in the team.”

As the Brazilians are through to the Nedbank Cup semi-finals where they will face , ‘Jingles’ will be pinning his hopes on the nippy striker as they look to lift the trophy.

On the other hand, the PSL season is currently halted due to the coronavirus pandemic and Sundowns are looking to challenge who are sitting at the summit.