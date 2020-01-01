Never forget to respect the process - Makgalwa keen to establish himself at Mamelodi Sundowns
The promising player is nicknamed 'Aguero' because he is quick on his feet, stocky and scores goals like Argentina international Sergio Aguero of Manchester City.
Makgalwa spent the 2018/19 season on loan at Maritzburg United, where he made 19 appearances across all competitions and scored once in the process.
The 23-year-old player has been looking to establish himself in the Sundowns first team under coach Pitso Mosimane this season and have found the back of the net three times.
“Since the inception of my football career I’ve come to learn that it is important to respect the process, and my time at the sundowns development is testament to that," Makgalwa told the club's official website.
"Now having made it to the first team my journey continues.”
The former South Africa under-20 international's three goals came in the victories over Bloemfontein Celtic, Stellenbosch FC and Highlands Park, and he's played 12 games in all domestic competitions.
Makgalwa is pleased to have helped the team clinch the 2019 Telkom Knockout Cup, having also picked up a Premier Soccer League (PSL) winner's medal last season.
“Scoring a few goals in the games I’ve featured in and contributing to the team qualifying for the Telkom Knockout Cup final, are some of my most memorable moments," he added.
“I know moving forward it is not going to be easy and I’ll make a few mistakes but it’s all a part of how we learn. Never ever forget to respect the process and for sure your journey will be fruitful.”
Makgalwa, who played for South Africa at the 2017 Fifa Under-20 World Cup finals, was included in the preliminary 2020 Olympic Games squad for the Tokyo event last February.
However, the global tournament has since been shifted to 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic which has also led to the indefinite suspension of the current PSL campaign.
Nevertheless, Makgalwa will be hoping to continue his steady progress at Sundowns when football resumes and secure his place in South Africa's final squad for the Olympic Games next year.