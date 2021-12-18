Makengo scores first Serie A goal as Udogie’s Udinese defeat 10-man Cagliari

Jean-Victor Makengo scored his first Serie A goal for Udinese in their 4-0 triumph over Cagliari on Saturday night.





The former France youth international of Congolese descent had played in 15 league games for the Little Zebras without luck in front of goal.

In his sixteenth league appearance in the 2021-22 campaign, against Walter Mazzarri’s side, he ended his wait for his maiden strike in the Italian topflight.

Unbeaten in their last two matches in all competitions, Gabriele Cioffi’s men travelled to the Unipol Domus with the ambition of extending their fine run.

That aspiration got a massive boost as Makengo put Udinese ahead in the fourth minute – putting the ball beyond Alessio Cragno - after he was set up by Nigeria prospect Iyenoma Udogie.

The hosts almost restored parity but goalkeeper Marco Silvestri made a superb save to deny Leonardo Pavoletti from close range.

Notwithstanding the scare, Cioffi’s men dominated ball possession while preventing Cagliari from wreaking havoc.

They doubled their advantage on the stroke of half time as Gerard Deulofeu curled home a stunning free-kick from the edge of the goal area.

Nahuel Molina’s made it 3-0 for the Stadio Friuli giants five minutes into the second half, with a superb volley from the edge of the box that sailed past Cragno.

The home team had few chances but they could not put them past Silvestri. Things got worse for them in the 66th minute as Razvan Marin was given the marching orders for a second caution.

Three minutes later, Deulofeu completed his brace with Makengo providing a sumptuous assist.

While Makengo was in action from start to finish, Udogie was subbed off for Marvin Zeegelaar with 10 minutes left to play. Whereas, Isaac Success was expectedly missing because of card offences.

Senegal’s Keita Balde was introduced in the 46th minute for Nahitan Nandez, but he was unable to rescue his side from defeat.

Thanks to this victory, Udinese are 14th in the log having garnered 20 points from 18 matches, whereas, Cagliari languish in the 19th spot with just 10 points from the same number of outings.

Makengo will not be featuring at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations as DR Congo failed to qualify for the biennial African football showpiece.











