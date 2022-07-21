Makateng: PSL interest confirmed in Kaizer Chiefs-linked striker after eye-catching exploits at Cosafa Cup

The club official opened up when speaking to GOAL about the Pitseng-born player who has built a reputation as a goalscorer in his home country

Lesotho Defence Force FC have addressed reports indicating that their star striker Katleho Makateng is on the radar of Kaizer Chiefs and Richards Bay.

The 23-year-old was one of Lesotho's standout players as Likuena won two of their three matches in the 2022 Cosafa Cup Group B - overcoming Malawi and Mauritius in Durban.

Chiefs and Richards Bay scouts, who attended the regional tournament, are believed to have been impressed by Makateng - a two-time Lesotho Premier League Golden Boot award winner.

However, LDF legal officer Major Mantso Sello explained that Amakhosi are yet to make a bid for the promising marksman.

"To be fair and honest with you, we haven't received anything from Kaizer Chiefs," Sello told GOAL.

"However, we have read on the media platforms, that they seem to be interested in our player, but they haven't placed anything on the table."

Sello did, however, confirm that they have received an offer from Richards Bay who are newcomers in the Premier Soccer League.

"We do have their offer on the table, Richards Bay's offer is currently being assessed. However, we have not signed the document," he revealed.

"But we are considering accepting the offer. Nothing is finalised at the moment."

Makateng broke the Lesotho Premier League's three-year-long 18 goals record set by Mojela Letsie and former Lamontville Golden Arrows striker Motebang Sera when he netted 20 times in the 2020-21 season.

The reigning Lesotho Premier League Footballer of the Season is currently employed as a soldier by the Lesotho Defence Force.