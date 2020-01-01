Makaringe: We will see if I need to use my skills for Orlando Pirates against Kaizer Chiefs

The Bucs playmaker has revealed how he plans to kill Amakhosi's momentum during the biggest football match in the South African football calendar

midfielder Fortune Makaringe says only the game will determine whether he will do tricks or not ahead of Saturday's clash with .

The dribbling wizard and his Bucs teammates are set to square off with the Glamour Boys in the Soweto Derby encounter at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg.

“Everything happens due to what you see on the field. We haven’t played the game so I wouldn’t say I’m going to do a skill," Makaringe said on Daily Sun.

“For me, if you can do something with the ball it is a skill, I don't know what is showboating."

The 26-year-old player explained he is likely to use his skills to inspire his teammates when they are under pressure during the titanic clash.

“That’s how I grew up, if you see that the opposition is putting you under pressure someone needs to do something to inspire his teammates, to say we are still in control," he said.

"They are coming at us, so we should kill their momentum to calm them a bit.”

George Maluleka and Willard Katsande are likely to start for Chiefs in midfield and Makaringe has made it clear that they will be ready for the battle in the middle of the park.

“We don't know who is going to play on both sides. It is a midfield battle that everyone is looking forward to. But everyone in the team is ready to play," he continued.

“The guys have shown hunger and are ready to represent the team with dignity. I am one of those who want to raise a hand and say coach (Josef Zinnbauer) I can fight for you."

Pirates will be looking to move back into second place on the standings with a victory over the leaders, Chiefs.

“We cannot shy away from the fact that Chiefs are on the top of the log," Makaringe, who is nicknamed Tekodinho, added.

"But we just need to focus on our game, make sure we play our entertaining football and go forward to score goals to ensure we win the derby.”