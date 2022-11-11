Makaringe tries to explain Orlando Pirates struggles since leaving Maritzburg United

Orlando Pirates midfielder Fortune Makaringe has tried to explain why his game has not improved since moving from Maritzburg United.

Makaringe moved to Pirates from Maritzburg Utd

He has managed three PSL starts this season

Midfielder tries to explain the reasons for this

WHAT HAPPENED: The 29-year-old Makaringe, who started his career at Moroka Swallows, left the Team of Choice to sign for the Buccaneers in the summer of 2019.

At Maritzburg, he had managed 65 appearances and scored five goals. He has failed to replicate the same form at Pirates and Makaringe has shed light on what he thinks the reason for that is.

WHAT HE SAID: “It's football,” Makaringe told iDiski Times when asked about his form, adding: “Where I was before and where I’m right now, it’s not the same. The expectations here and where I was before are not the same. In football when you play and you grow, there are challenges you do face that you end up questioning them.

“It might happen that others see that I’m not as outstanding as I was in the previous team, but at the same time I have matured better than where I was before and the way we play in this team is not the same and expectations are not the same.

“The mandate we have at Pirates is not the same as at Maritzburg. I can say for example that at Maritzburg it was mostly about surviving relegation but at Pirates it is about winning trophies.

“Maybe, if I can look myself in the mirror, I’ll say I have improved hugely because I can play everywhere at Pirates, whereas at Maritzburg I was playing in specific positions.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: So far in this PSL campaign, he has made 10 appearances for Pirates and of those he has managed three starts.

He left out when Pirates defeated AmaZulu to lift the MTN8 trophy on 5 November.

WHAT NEXT: Makaringe has been named in the Pirates starting XI for their Carling Black Label Cup clash against Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday.