Makaringe’s goal for Orlando Pirates against Royal Leopards ‘an accident’ – Fans
Fortune Makaringe’s spectacular opener for Orlando Pirates against Royal Leopards in a Caf Confederation Cup duel on Sunday at Orlando Stadium has been termed ‘accidental’.
Makaringe made a return to the starting team and scored in the 47th minute when he managed – from quite a distance on the right wing - to lob the ball over the goalkeeper who was off his line.
Terming his goal an accident, one fan sarcastically said that the effort is going to guarantee him a starting position all through the season.
As some made the ‘accident’ jokes around the goal, others celebrated it, saying it should be the goal of the century and one that should be selected as the tournament's best strike.
A fan picked Goodman Mosele, Thabang Monare, Paseka Mako, and Makaringe as outstanding performers, but added that the coaches should be fired nonetheless.
Others were brave enough to compare him to Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United and Lionel Messi of PSG.
