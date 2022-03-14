Makaringe’s goal for Orlando Pirates against Royal Leopards ‘an accident’ – Fans

Fortune Makaringe’s spectacular opener for Orlando Pirates against Royal Leopards in a Caf Confederation Cup duel on Sunday at Orlando Stadium has been termed ‘accidental’.

Makaringe made a return to the starting team and scored in the 47th minute when he managed – from quite a distance on the right wing - to lob the ball over the goalkeeper who was off his line.

Terming his goal an accident, one fan sarcastically said that the effort is going to guarantee him a starting position all through the season.

Makaringe is going to play all remaining games because of that accidental goal — Spykos (@KennyOPFC) March 13, 2022

Makaringe, what an accidental hit son! — KG (@jaketheoptimist) March 13, 2022

When Makaringe says he meant that goal 🤣😂🤣😂 #CAFConfederationCup pic.twitter.com/GlJ4Kpgr55 — MAGADUZELA OHLONIPHAYO🙏 (@LUNGA_ONLY) March 13, 2022

As some made the ‘accident’ jokes around the goal, others celebrated it, saying it should be the goal of the century and one that should be selected as the tournament's best strike.

Fortune Makaringe 🥺🥺🥺🥺 Damn bro! — uSthe. (@__masthera) March 13, 2022

Makaringe take a bow 🔥 — Chwe_mlaba (@Chwe_mlaba1) March 13, 2022

Beautiful goal Makaringe 🏴‍☠️🏴‍☠️🏴‍☠️🏴‍☠️🏴‍☠️🏴‍☠️🏴‍☠️🏴‍☠️🏴‍☠️ — Mntano Mntlane (@LMkonqo) March 13, 2022

A beautiful goal by Fortune Makaringe — TYZMAN (@TysonRamushu) March 13, 2022

Makaringe scored a goal of the tournament — 🅵🆁🅰🅽🅲🅾 (@ZukzFranco) March 13, 2022

Goal ya Makaringe has to be in the Puskas — Mr Moloi to you! (@chatlas) March 13, 2022

Mosele and Monare combination 🙏🙏🙏 makaringe play good today & Mako always but this is not something I’m happy with personal nje it like a training game but well done to the Players. Ncikazi & Faldu I want them gone that all — Menzi Mntungwa 💯 (@Menzi_Mntungwa) March 13, 2022

A fan picked Goodman Mosele, Thabang Monare, Paseka Mako, and Makaringe as outstanding performers, but added that the coaches should be fired nonetheless.

Others were brave enough to compare him to Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United and Lionel Messi of PSG.

Do you think the goal was an ‘accident’? Share your view in the comments section.