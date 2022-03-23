Makaab slams Bafana Bafana's Broos over his 'foolish' Zwane and Jali comments

Ex-Orlando Pirates head coach Mike Makaab has slammed Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos for comments made about Themba Zwane and Andile Jali.

The duo's omission from the latest Bafana squad which will take on Guinea and France in international friendly matches in the next few days raised a few eyebrows with some even criticising Broos.

This is because Zwane and Jali have been in fine form for Mamelodi Sundowns in the current season with the team placed at the top of the PSL and Caf Champions League League A standings.

Broos defended his decision to exclude the two experienced midfielders by asking why Bafana failed to qualify for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations finals if they were good players.

Makaab, who is the chief executive officer of Prosport international - an agency that represents Jali, has described Broos' remarks as 'nonsensical' on his official Twitter account.

"This is my final comment, for the last time I am not complaining about squad selection," Makaab wrote on Wednesday.

"But his comment about Jali and Zwane not winning anything is nonsensical. No player has won anything of value since 1996 Afcon.

"Let our interesting debate end peacefully."

Broos is yet to call up Jali and Zwane to the national team since he took over as Bafana coach last year.

The duo were Bafana regulars under Broos' predecessor Molefi Ntseki, who was fired after the team failed to qualify for the 2021 Afcon finals.

Makaab had also described Broos' comments as 'foolish' on Tuesday when responding to a GOAL Africa post on Twitter on Tuesday.

"I don’t represent Zwane. Let me clarify what I am saying," the 1994 National Professional Soccer League title-winning coach wrote.

"I am not criticizing the coach for not selecting Zwane and Jali, I am saying his statement is foolish," he added.

"It’s like saying I am not selecting Messi for Argentina because he has never won a World Cup with his country."