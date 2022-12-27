Makaab responds to prominent Kaizer Chiefs fan Maake's 'useless agent' jab

Former Orlando Pirates head coach Mike Makaab has responded to the criticism he got from prominent Kaizer Chiefs supporter Freddie Maake.

Maake accused Makaab of disappearing when his clients need him

Makaab made it clear that he won't accept being called useless

The Prosport International boss represents two Chiefs players

WHAT HAPPENED? Nicknamed Saddam, Maake took to his Twitter page to criticize Maakab who is one of the top football agents in the country.

The South African National Supporters president feels Prosport International CEO Maakab is useless as a player representative.

Saddam also accused the retired professional coach of dumping players when they are underperforming or injured.

Maakab has now stated that he always does what's best in the most professional and honest manner for his clients and that he won't accept being called useless.

WHAT DID MAAKE SAY?: “Let me explain something about another useless, so-called player agent," Maake wrote.

"When players are on top form, the agent starts confusing players to join another team for him to receive more money. "When [a] player [is] not performing or injured, they disappear and chew the player's money."

HOW MAKAAB RESPONDED: "I’ve always had enormous respect for you Saddam Maake, sadly without even meeting me you choose to call me useless?" Makaab asked.

"I will always do my best in the most professional and honest manner for the players whom I represent and if that relates to me being useless then I accept that…"

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Makaab is also the founder of Prosport International which is one of the biggest sports agencies in the country - representing professional footballers, cricket and rugby players.

Prosport has two clients in the Chiefs first team namely, Kamohelo Mahlatsi and Mduduzi Shabalala who was promoted to from the club's first team in July this year.

Some Chiefs fans were left disappointed with Makaab after his client Sipho Mbule joined Mamelodi Sundowns from SuperSport United amid interest from Amakhosi earlier this year.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR MAKAAB?: The 1994 NSL title-winning coach is likely to be busy in the upcoming January transfer window facilitating moves for his clients.

Makaab represents Coton Sport striker Marou Souaibou who has attracted interest from Pirates.