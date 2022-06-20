Makaab explains challenges in bringing Kodisang to Kaizer Chiefs

The player’s intermediary recently revealed they are in talks with Amakhosi seeking a move for the South Africa under-23 star

Agent Mike Makaab has issued an update on the progress they have made in helping Kobamelo Kodisang join Kaizer Chiefs from Portuguese Primeira Liga side SC Braga.

After being a fringe player for Braga last season, the 22-year-old is now looking for more playing opportunities.

Makaab is pushing for a return to the Premier Soccer League on a loan or permanent basis for the former Bidvest Wits and Platinum Stars midfielder.

The agent said they are not interested in having the player ply his trade in the Portuguese second-tier league and he now issues an update two weeks after he said they had opened talks with Chiefs.

“Braga has extended KK’s contract, and I think we said that before, they’ve exercised their option,” said Makaab as per Far Post.

“KK is a top-class young player. It’s not going to be easy for us to move him away from the club, but what we’ve done is that we’ve made it clear to them that we will not accept him being loaned out to a club in the Portuguese second division.

“If that’s the case, we will rather consider bringing him back to South Africa. That’s where we stand at the moment, we have to respect that KK is contracted to Braga, but we are doing everything in our power to find a solution for the young man, most importantly for his football career. ”

Kodisang is now considering a return to the PSL, having been in Europe since 2018.

“So, whatever his next move is, we can’t guarantee game time,” Makaab said.

“At least there must be a real opportunity for him to get good game time. One of the considerations would be for him to come back here, it’s not the only consideration, but it is a consideration."

Kodisang made just one Primeira Liga appearance in the just-ended season as he spent the better part of the term with their reserve team, where he was a regular.

Makaab had recently stated Amakhosi are the only PSL club they have been in touch with so far.

“Is it possible for him to come back to South Africa? Yes it is. Have we been speaking to Kaizer Chiefs? Yes we have," said Makaab.

Article continues below

“We are working on a deal for KK and Chiefs are the only South African club we're in discussion with. We hope to find a resolution for KK's future in the next few weeks and we have been discussing that with Chiefs.”