Majoro scoring for Kaizer Chiefs against Orlando Pirates made his father 'angry everytime'

The 33-year-old talks about how his father’s love for the Buccaneers got him stuck between the Soweto giants

forward Lehlohonolo Majoro says his decision to join in 2011 did not impress his -supporting father who rooted for him to don the black and white outfit.

Although the player later on joined Pirates, he had already placed his father in a difficult spot by turning out for Chiefs for two and half seasons after arriving at Naturena from Usuthu.

But following a rare transfer from Chiefs midway through the 2013/14 campaign to Pirates where he went on to spend another two and half seasons, Majoro managed to pacify his parent who was pleased with his son's allegiance to Bucs.

“I grew up supporting Pirates. The reason why I chose to support Pirates was because of my dad, he is a hardcore Pirates supporter so I also fell in love with the club,” Majoro told Time Out on SuperSport.com.

“Funny story, Chiefs wanted to sign me and I told my dad that there were rumours that Pirates also wanted to sign me so I chose Chiefs at that time. To be honest he wasn’t happy about that because he wanted me to play for his team.”

While Majoro tasted the Soweto derby from either side, he only scored for Chiefs during the clashes against Pirates.

First, he found the target in his debut derby appearance in March 2012 although Amakhosi went on to lose 3-2.

His name was again on the scoresheet in his second derby showdown, salvaging a 1-1 draw for Chiefs in December 2012.

“So every time when I played and scored, my dad would be angry for scoring against his team even though he was supporting me but the die-hard Pirates supporter in him wouldn’t allow him at times,” said Majoro.

“He, however, became a happy man when I went on to sign for Pirates and when I was scoring [against other teams] he would call me every time after the game.

“One thing about the derby is that everyone watches it. It’s every footballer’s dream to play in the derby. I have lived my best share of playing in the derby for both Chiefs and Pirates. I am thankful to both teams for giving me the opportunity to play for them.”

Now back at AmaZulu where he kicked off his professional career, Majoro salutes the now assistant coach Manqoba Mngqithi who handed him his Premier Soccer League bow in 2010.

This was after the attacker's bid to join had been rejected by Roder de Sa who said Majoro was a "street football' player.