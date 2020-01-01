Majoro: Former Kaizer Chiefs striker to resume training with AmaZulu FC - Sokhela

The 33-year-old player joined Usuthu on a two-year deal last year and they expect him to continue his contractual obligations with the club

Former striker Lehlohonolo Majoro will join his FC teammates in training if the current season resumes.

This is according to AmaZulu general manager Lunga Sokhela as he provided an update regarding the veteran striker, with the PSL halted due to coronavirus pandemic.

Majoro was amongst the five senior players who were suspended by the club two months ago due to 'the negative attitude they were displaying.'

More teams

Jabulani Ncobeni, Michael Morton, Thembela Sikhakhane and Nhlanhla Vilakazi were allowed back in the team last month, but Majoro was left out.

“No, Majoro is contracted to the club, there’s nothing different,” Sokhela said on Far Post.

“So, once we open then you know he will rejoin the team and continue his contractual obligations of the club."

The club official indicated that the issue they had with the former marksman has been resolved.

“He is going to train with the team, he’s always been part of the team you know, he’s been always training with our medical team and our fitness team so he is still very much part of the team," he continued.

Article continues below

“There was just a small issue we had to deal with."

Nicknamed Major, Majoro has made 17 appearances across all competitions for AmaZulu this season without finding the back of the net.

Majoro scored 14 goals in the league during 2010/11 campaign which was his first spell with Usuthu before he moved to Chiefs in 2011.