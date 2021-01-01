Majoro: AmaZulu FC provide update on ex-Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates striker's future

Majoro has two months left on his current deal with Usuthu and he is free to indulge in negotiations with other clubs

AmaZulu FC have provided an update regarding the future of former Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates marksman Lehlohonolo Majoro.

The experienced player is enjoying his football at the moment at the KwaZulu-Natal giants having netted three goals in his last two PSL matches.

The man nicknamed Major signed a two-year deal with Usuthu when he rejoined the Durban-based side in June 2019 and his contract is set to expire at the end of June 2021.

Therefore, Major is free to indulge in negotiations with other clubs as he is in the last six months of his current contract with Usuthu.

AmaZulu chairman Sandile Zungu has pointed out that the club is looking to extend Major's contract with the 34-year-old having established himself as a key player under coach Benni McCarthy.

“Our intention is definitely to keep Majoro and we have made it clear to him through his agent,” Zungu told Daily Sun.

Majoro struggled for form in the first round of the 2019/20 season, but he played some of his best football when the PSL resumed in a bio-bubble - scoring key goals which helped AmaZulu avoid relegation from the elite league.

The Ladybrand-born player has been able to carry his form into the current campaign and Zungu revealed that McCarthy has been impressed by Major's attitude.

“I know the coach speaks very highly of him and so do we. He’s got an exceptional attitude and that has augured well for Usuthu’s fighting spirit. It fits our strategy," he added.

Majoro has netted eight goals in 15 starts in the league so far this term with McCarthy having transformed AmaZulu into potential PSL title contenders.

Usuthu are currently placed second on the league standings - a point behind leaders, Mamelodi Sundowns, who have two games in hand.

Major's experience will be important for AmaZulu as they challenge for the league title having won the championship with Chiefs in the 2012/13 season.

The former Bafana Bafana international is in his second spell with AmaZulu having made his PSL debut in the 2010/11 season under Manqoba Mngqithi.

He scored 14 league goals in 27 appearances for AmaZulu and he went on to play for the two biggest football clubs in the country, Chiefs and Pirates.