Majoro: AmaZulu FC make decision on ex-Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates striker's future

The Usuthu official hopes the former Bafana Bafana international continues his good form in the new campaign

FC general manager Lunga Sokhela has confirmed that experienced marksman Lehlohobolo Majoro will be staying with the club.

The 34-year-old striker saved his Usuthu career by hitting form at the back end of the 2019/20 Premier Soccer League ( ) season.

Majoro was one of the KwaZulu-Natal giants' best players in the bio-bubble as the team avoided relegation from the elite league.

Sokhela has now disclosed that the former player has one year remaining on his contract with the club.

“Mr Majoro still has a contract for another season with the club," Sokhela told the media.

Majoro was rumoured to be on his way out of the Durban-based side after the campaign was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic having struggled in the first round of the season.

The frontman was amongst the four players, who were suspended by the club in February 2020 as they were reportedly displaying a negative attitude at training.

However, Majoro came back revitalized when the season resumed in a bio-bubble in Gauteng with his suspension having been lifted.

The man nicknamed Major hit the back of the net twice and registered one assist from five matches.

"So, we definitely will be continuing with him, as you say he really was a standout player, especially in this bio-bubble," Sokhela added.

"We hope he can resume on the same form and continue in the [new] season."

Prior to the resumption of football in the country, Majoro had failed to score in 15 league matches as he struggled to regain his old form under coach Jozef Vukusic.

However, Major enjoyed his football again under interim coach Ayanda Dlamini, who had taken over from Vukusic in March 2020 with the Slovakian tactician having been placed under special leave as the team was struggling.

Vukusic has since been dismissed by AmaZulu and Dlamini was recently handed a three-year deal which he signed as a reward for guiding the team to safety.

Usuthu finished their league campaign in 13th spot - a point above the relegation zone.

The new season is expected to start next month.