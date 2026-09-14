Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
Sergio RamosGetty Images

Translated by

Major surprise in the Premier League: Aston Villa are targeting Sergio Ramos

Transfers
Aston Villa

Aston Villa, hit by several injuries in defence, have moved for centre-back Sergio Ramos, who is currently a free agent. Reports claim manager Unai Emery met his fellow Spaniard in person. The English side want to bolster their back line with a world-class star ahead of a demanding schedule. However, with Sergio Ramos not included on the UEFA list for the Champions League, he will not be able to play if the transfer goes through.


Emery's choice - According to the Spanish outlet "Fichajes", Aston Villa manager Unai Emery has personally tried to convince the veteran 40-year-old defender. Having met his fellow Spaniard, Emery wants to ease the shortage of centre-backs in his squad by leaning on Ramos's leadership and experience.

Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google