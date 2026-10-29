Al-Hilal have suffered a fresh blow ahead of a crucial run in the Saudi Roshn League and the AFC Champions League Elite. Brazilian winger Gabriel Martinelli needs a spell of treatment and rehabilitation after his recent injury.

The club confirmed Martinelli faces between 10 and 15 days on the sidelines with a hamstring problem. It's a significant blow to Italian coach Simone Inzaghi, who loses one of his key attacking options across a cluster of important fixtures.

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Martinelli picked up the injury against Al-Qadsiah in the eleventh round of the Roshn League, limping off in the second half. He then missed the 3-1 defeat to Qatar's Al-Shamal in the third round of the AFC Champions League Elite.

Next matches HIL Saudi Pro League 14:00 ALF

The Brazilian will now sit out Saturday's clash with Al-Fateh in the twelfth round of the Roshn League. He is also ruled out of Tuesday's trip to face the UAE's Shabab Al-Ahli in the fourth round of the league phase of the AFC Champions League Elite.

His availability for the Al-Ettifaq match on 7 November, in the thirteenth round of the Roshn League, remains uncertain. Everything hinges on how he responds to treatment and rebuilds his fitness, with the club unwilling to risk him before he is fully recovered.

Al-Hilal's technical staff want him back as quickly as possible, especially with a congested schedule looming. In the meantime, Inzaghi must find suitable cover to keep his attack firing through the weeks ahead.