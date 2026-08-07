Barcelona are moving to secure the future of their women's side, opening talks to renew three key players whose deals expire in the summer of 2027.

Top of that list sit playmaker Patri Guijarro, sharp forward Ewa Pajor and the outstanding full-back Esmee Brugts.

The Catalans are also giving serious thought to extending veteran defender Irene Paredes, provided she keeps delivering the high standards she is known for.

These moves form part of a strategy to keep the squad together, especially after three of the club's biggest stars walked out during the last summer window: Alexia Putellas, Mapi León and Ona Batlle.

Those losses have not dented the officials' confidence. They still believe they hold one of the strongest squads in Europe.

Wild inflation has taken hold of the transfer market, yet the Blaugrana are not ruling out the odd exceptional deal. The recent signing of Brazilian star Kerolin Nicoli proves as much.

Blending experience and youth remains the guiding philosophy, with the club investing in rising talents to cover every line of the team.

On the fitness of midfield star Aitana Bonmatí, the three-time Ballon d'Or winner, Barcelona refuse to name a return date. The aim, they insist, is for her to hit the decisive stretch of the season in ideal physical shape.

Nor have they shut the door on signing a replacement for Ona Batlle, despite being reassured by the notable progress of young talent Aïcha Camara.