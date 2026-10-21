According to Sport Bild, sporting director Max Eberl and his team currently see no goalkeeper, even among Europe's best, who would be guaranteed to do a better job than Urbig. The 23-year-old has repaid their faith with good performances so far, including in his two appearances for the Germany national team. He impressed Jürgen Klopp, too, and kept a clean sheet on each occasion.

Doubts about Urbig persist, though. Experts in particular have warned against taking such a big step. Munich goalkeeping legends Sepp Maier and Oliver Kann are among them. Can the former Cologne player become the undisputed number one without Neuer, who has since become a close confidant, to help him? Or might the hype surrounding him prove too much?

Speaking to Sport Bild, Didi Hamann raised similar concerns. "What Urbig does well is that he exudes calm. But playing 15 games is something quite different from being the first-choice goalkeeper in Munich. Right now, he has nothing to lose," he explained, adding: "I believe he can do it, but I am far from saying he is certain to be number one in Munich for the next five years. There is more to it than that. I would be a little cautious."

Plans for Jonas Urbig? Bayern Munich president Herbert Hainer speaks plainly

Bayern Munich, however, want no part of the debate, which has now gone on for several weeks. "Jonas Urbig came to us as a very young goalkeeper from the second division (aged 21 in January 2025, from 1. FC Köln; editor's note) and has since established himself as Bayern Munich's future number one and has already made his first international appearances," president Herbert Hainer is quoted as saying in the report. The 72-year-old added: "The task of finding a successor to a multiple world goalkeeper of the year is enormous – and it has been, and continues to be, handled very well. Our sporting management deserves a great deal of credit for this development."

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Hainer has no doubt Urbig will follow in Neuer's footsteps. "He brings exactly the mix Bayern Munich need: talent, personality and the desire to keep learning every day. Jonas Urbig already exudes considerable calm and composure and has also proved himself in big matches. We all believe he has a great future ahead of him," he added.

Alongside those doubts about Urbig, calls for the goalkeeper to get more playing time have grown louder recently. Neuer's error shortly after kick-off in the 2-2 draw in Augsburg, which led to the fastest goal in Bundesliga history, fuelled them. Urbig has saved 69 per cent of shots, giving him a better record on paper than Neuer's 65 per cent since summer 2025. Säbener Straße, however, are not considering replacing Neuer this season.

The plan remains for the two goalkeepers to alternate. Coach Vincent Kompany hinted at that again a few days ago, even calling the debate "good for us" and underlining his positive view of Urbig. Bayern Munich have a "good set-up" in goal that "many would wish for".

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Manuel Neuer's retirement? What Bayern Munich's new goalkeeping set-up could look like

Urbig has already kept goal for Bayern Munich four times in the still-young season, most recently in Neuer's absence for the 6-1 thrashing of Manuel Neuer. The veteran is likely to return between the posts against Arsenal FC in the Champions League. This is probably the 40-year-old's final season: he has hinted at retirement several times in recent weeks and months. He has yet to make a final decision, though. Sven Ulreich is also close to retirement.

With that in mind, Bayern Munich are reportedly already looking for an experienced deputy for Urbig. Names under discussion include Oliver Baumann (TSG Hoffenheim) and Bernd Leno (Fulham FC). Sky also recently reported interest in Fabian Bredlow of VfB Stuttgart, who is said to have been offered to Bayern Munich. Homegrown player Leonard Prescott could become number three.