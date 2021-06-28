Major concern for Kaizer Chiefs ahead of Caf Champions League final

The Red Devils booked their spot in the final by beating Esperance 4-0 on aggregate while Amakhosi edged Wydad Casablanca 1-0 over two legs

Injuries and possible illnesses aside, Kaizer Chiefs may face some challenges in fielding a full squad in the Caf Champions League final against Al Ahly.

In the second leg semi-final against Wydad Casablanca at the FNB Stadium last Saturday evening, Chiefs had only five players on the bench when teams are allowed nine men.

This was a result of injuries and probably Covid-19-enforced absences as well, although Chiefs did not clearly differentiate between the two when explaining several absences from the team which played to a 0-0 draw.

Either way, while the likes of Khama Billiat, Dumisani Zuma and Lebogang Manyama face a race against time to recover from injury, the club also face a third obstacle - that of players' contracts ending on June 30.

The final against Ahly is scheduled for July 17 in Casablanca.

That means the club needs to make some hasty decisions on a number of players' future.

And with Amakhosi's Fifa transfer ban ending as well, wholesale squad changes had been expected, although that was before the team managed to surprise most of the continent by making it all the way to the final.

One player whose contract ends this week is Itumeleng Khune. Khune though was on the bench last weekend, although it should also be noted that Chiefs have an option of extending his stay for another year.

Fellow goalkeeper Bruce Bvuma - one of the players who dropped out of the squad on the weekend, also has his contract expiring on June 30, as per the Transfermarkt database.

Other important players in the same boat include Ramahlwe Mphahlele, Bernard Parker, Willard Katsande and Billiat.

With Chiefs looking to usher in a more youthful squad, it was possible that some of these players - most of them veterans - had been earmarked to be released upon the expiration of their contracts.

But now with a huge game ahead, the club may be forced to reconsider.

There could, however, be a possible quick fix for the situation - if the parties (club and player/ player's agent) can come to an agreement, the players in question could have their contracts extended 'until the end of the season' - which is just two-and-a-half weeks in this case.