Major blow for Wolves as Boly suffers ankle injury in training

The defender looks set to be out for some time after picking up the injury while preparing for Sunday's Premier League match with Newcastle

have been dealt a major blow after defender Willy Boly suffered a suspected broken ankle in training on Saturday.

Boly has not travelled with the team for Sunday's Premier League match away to Newcastle.

A full diagnosis and a decision on whether the 28-year-old requires surgery will follow after he has undergone further tests.

"Unfortunately, Willy Boly sustained a serious injury to his left ankle in training," said Wolves' head of medical staff Phil Hayward.

"Initial tests show a fracture to his fibula and he will undergo further imaging over the coming days. If surgery is required that will take place during the next week."

Boly has been a crucial player for manager Nuno Espirito Santo this season, starting eight of Wolves' nine Premier League games after playing in 36 top-flight matches last season.

He scored the winner in Wolves' win away to earlier this month and has helped his side go on a seven-match unbeaten run that has spanned over a month.

Reports this week suggested the club were keen to tie Boly down to a new contract amid speculation he was garnering interest from teams in and overseas.

After a disappointing start to the season, Wolves are now unbeaten since the 1-0 Europa League loss at home to Braga last month. The 28-year-old has been crucial to that successful run, helping his side keep consecutive clean sheets in the wins over , Besiktas and .

They travel to St James' Park sitting 13th in the league, three points ahead of their opposition.

Both clubs have just two league wins to their name this season, but Nuno Espirito Santo will be keen to follow their latest European victory at Slovan Bratislava with another win.

Boly's central defensive team-mate Ryan Bennett will also miss the game at Newcastle. He was forced off early on in the latest Premier League encounter with and continues his recovery from a groin injury.

“Ryan Bennett is recovering well from his adductor injury," added Hayward. "He has now started outdoor rehab and he will return to training in the coming days."