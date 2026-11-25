Share Follow GOAL on Google

The Spanish Competition Committee have announced the suspension handed to Barcelona star Fermín López following his red card in Barça's LaLiga match against Villarreal last Sunday.

Advertisement

Fermín had already been substituted when he saw red. Referee Alejandro Hernández Hernández explained why in his report: "For getting up from his seat and heading towards the fourth official, approaching him aggressively, protesting loudly and repeating the phrase: 'Don't mess with me'."

Reports had outlined several possible sanctions, depending largely on whether the conduct was judged improper behaviour towards the fourth official or a protest. Either way, he was facing an initial two-match ban.

According to Mundo Deportivo, the disciplinary body went with the second option, treating it as a protest under Article 127 of the Disciplinary Code, which states: "Protesting to the referee, the assistants or the fourth official, provided it does not constitute a more serious offence, shall be punished with a suspension of between two and three matches or of up to one month."

That rules Fermín out of Barcelona's trip to Deportivo at the Riazor next Sunday. He'll also miss the LaLiga showdown with Atlético Madrid at Camp Nou on Wednesday 2 December, a fixture brought forward because of the Spanish Super Cup.

Advertisement Advertisement

Barcelona appeal rejected

The Disciplinary Committee threw out the club's appeal against the red card. And because the ruling imposes the minimum punishment set out in the regulations, there's little room for a further appeal before the Appeals Committee.

Related Topics

Barcelona lodged their appeal with the Competition Committee on Tuesday over the red card shown to midfielder Fermín López in last Sunday's 3-2 win over Villarreal.

Mundo Deportivo quoted a source inside the club as saying Barcelona insist the midfielder did not insult the assistant referee. They put his reaction down to the tension of the moment, with Barcelona having had to fight back from two goals down against Villarreal.

Advertisement

The source added that Barcelona's legal department would argue the incident was an isolated act of misconduct rather than a formal protest. If it were assessed under a different disciplinary article, Fermín's ban could be cut to just one match.

Major blow for Flick

Hansi Flick and his coaching staff had hoped to have Fermín back quickly. Injuries and absences have stretched the squad recently, and Barcelona need every player in the race for top spot in the league.

Advertisement

Many at Barcelona believe the red card was unjust, and they don't see it as a coincidence. In their view, it's the product of years of media pressure: Real Madrid's television channel, Mourinho's press conferences and Florentino Pérez's constant references to the Negreira case. That, they argue, has left referees always leaning towards one side for fear of being attacked.