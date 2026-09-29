Major blow for FC Barcelona: standout star suffers injury ahead of crucial weeks

Raphinha went off injured on Tuesday afternoon during the friendly between Australia and Brazil (2-4). How serious the injury is remains to be seen.

Brazil's forward started on Tuesday afternoon in Australia. Carlo Ancelotti's side made a poor start and at one point even fell behind.

Raphinha himself levelled from the penalty spot on the stroke of half-time. After the break, though, the FC Barcelona forward did not return to the pitch.

Instead, he stayed in the dressing room with a muscle injury, as the Brazilian federation have already confirmed. Endrick replaced him.

Exactly how serious the injury is remains to be seen. Brazil's federation will issue a fresh update on the star forward's problem later on Tuesday.

For FC Barcelona, the news is a bitter blow. At the end of October, the club face arch-rivals Real Madrid in LaLiga and Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.

This season, Raphinha has been in sensational form for Barça. He has already scored 12 times in just seven league matches. He has also provided three assists.