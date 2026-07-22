Herbert Hainer has no doubts. The Bayern Munich president is convinced that Jürgen Klopp is the man to drag the German national team back on track after a third successive early World Cup exit.

The German Football Association are expected to confirm the former Liverpool coach as their new head coach next Friday. He replaces Julian Nagelsmann, who resigned after the round-of-32 defeat to Paraguay.

Klopp built his reputation partly by tormenting Bayern during his Borussia Dortmund days, claiming back-to-back German league titles in 2011 and 2012 at the Bavarians' expense. That rivalry counts for nothing now. Hainer backs his compatriot to the hilt.

"I think it is a very good move," Hainer told reporters on Wednesday, in comments carried by Sky Sport. "When we look at the national team's results in the last three editions of the World Cup, we realise that it needs a strong morale boost and a completely fresh start."

The Bayern Munich president continued: "We have a distinguished generation of players, and Jürgen Klopp is the right man at this stage. He achieved great accomplishments at every coaching stop with Mainz, Dortmund and Liverpool."

Klopp, 59, has always known how to win over fans and players alike, and Hainer expects nothing to change. "He always succeeds in carrying everyone along with him, and I am confident he will do the same with the national team," he said.

Hainer went further, calling Klopp "an exceptional coach in dealing with people at various levels". He pointed to the German's knack for selling his ideas, firing up a squad and coaxing out more than 100 per cent from his players.

Since leaving Liverpool in May 2024, Klopp has served as Head of Global Soccer at the Red Bull group, having wanted a break from the dugout. He is now expected to sign with the German Football Association through to the 2030 World Cup finals.