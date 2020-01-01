Maja: Nigerian wonderkid enjoying Bordeaux stay

The Nigerian forward has settled in at Matmut Atlantique after his initial struggle and he is delighted with his progress with the side

Josh Maja has stated he is enjoying his stay with and looking to continue his development with the side.

The Nigerian winger joined the Girondins in January last year from Sunderland but struggled to adapt to the French top-flight, which limited his playing time to seven games last season.

After overcoming his initial setback, the 21-year-old has since scored five goals and provided two assists in 16 league appearances this term.

Maja, who has recently been linked with , is delighted with his progress at the Matmut Atlantique outfit under the guidance of manager Paulo Sousa.

“I feel good. Obviously, at the start it wasn't the way I wanted it to go, not playing as much as I wanted and picking up that injury,” he told Ligue 1 website.

“But since then, the new coach has come in, there's a different energy at the club. That's helped me integrate with the team and enjoy my football.

“I think it's gone well since the start of the season, and I hope it'll continue.”

Maja also revealed his quest to develop as a young player necessitated his move to from .

“It was always a goal of mine to play somewhere in Europe. France produces a lot of young players, and young players get their opportunity here, that was one of the reasons I wanted to come here,” he continued.

“Bordeaux was the right club, with great players, a great coach, and great fans. It wasn't an easy decision, but it was a challenge I wanted to take on.”

Maja will hope to make his 17th league appearance for the Girondins when they take on on Saturday.