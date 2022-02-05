Maja makes goalscoring debut as Stoke City advance in FA Cup

Josh Maja scored his first Stoke City goal in Saturday's debut outing that ended in a 2-0 victory over Wigan Athletic.

Maja took advantage of a defensive error to put the Potters ahead, 14 minutes into his first appearance at the bet365 Stadium.

The Super Eagles striker completed a loan move to Michael O'Neill's team on Monday until the end of the season after struggling for playing time at Bordeaux.

In the 62nd minute, Jacob Brown sealed victory for the hosts to advance into the fifth round of the FA Cup while Wigan Athletic were reduced to 10 men after Gwion Edwards picked up two yellow cards within five minutes.

Maja saw 78 minutes of action before he was replaced by Steven Fletcher and Zimbabwe's Tendayi Darikwa was a half-time substitute for the Latics.

Saturday's goal would come as a relief for Maja who was limited to just 76 minutes of football in four games at Bordeaux earlier this season.

The Nigeria international is not new to English football because he was born in the country and he developed his career at Crystal Palace and Fulham before joining Sunderland where he signed his professional contract in 2016.

Maja spent the second half of the 2020-21 season on loan at Fulham where he made a contribution of three goals in 15 Premier League games.

He will be looking to build on his goalscoring debut when 14th-placed Stoke City host Swansea City for a Championship fixture on Tuesday.