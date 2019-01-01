Maja and Kalu combine to steer Bordeaux past Dijon

The Nigeria forwards helped the Girondins end their two-game winless run on Tuesday

Samuel Kalu assisted Josh Maja in opening his goal account for 2019-20 season as defeated 2-0 in the French .

The duo started for Paulo Sousa's side at the Matmut Atlantique on Tuesday and did not take long to combine to open the scoring.

Kalu provided the cross for Maja to head in the eighth minute. The effort was the 20-year-old's first goal of the season and it separated both teams until Nicolas de Preville doubled the lead in the stoppage time of the game.

The 20-year-old was in action for 84 minutes while Kalu was on parade from start to finish but he was shown a yellow card late in the encounter.

Bordeaux have progressed to the next round of the French League Cup where they await their next opponent.

Meanwhile, Kalu and Maja will be hoping to continue their strike partnership when Bordeaux host for Sunday's game.