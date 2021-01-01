'Main purpose is to get a balance' - Ellis explains why Banyana Banyana opened training camp

After being inactive since November, the Cosafa champions will regroup as the coach has called up 18 domestic players

South Africa coach Desiree Ellis has revealed that she aims to get a balance between the foreign and local players, following the opening of a five-day camp in Johannesburg this week.

Banyana Banyana were yet to regroup since winning the 2020 Cosafa Women's Cup in November, with the squad comprising of only players who ply their trade at home.

To end their five months of inactivity, Ellis assembled 18 local players in a quest to commence preparations for the upcoming 2022 African Women's Cup of Nations qualifiers and Cosafa Women's Cup.

According to Safa's statement, the camp takes place from March 15 -19 2021 at the Safa National Technical Centre and the manager has stressed its benefits after a few months of hiatus.

“We just wanted to have an idea of where the players are at in terms of fitness," Ellis told Safa.net.

"This is a big year for us after losing a year of football due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

“The aim is to make sure that at the end of this year we are at a level where we were before the Fifa Women's World Cup and during the World Cup tournament.

“We wanted to make sure local players get to a certain level so that when the two get together, there isn’t a huge gap in terms of conditioning.

"We also hope to assess new players in the squad but the main purpose is to get a balance when the time for selection comes."

Having failed to profit from February's Fifa international window, Ellis is hoping to get Banyana Banyana in shape ahead of the friendlies and invitationals in the April and June international windows.

SOUTH AFRICA SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Andile Dlamini (Mamelodi Sundowns FC), Kaylin Swart (JVW FC Johannesburg), Mapaseka Mpuru (University of Pretoria Pretoria)

Article continues below

Defenders: Bongeka Gamede (University of Western Cape), Karabo Makhurubetshi (Mamelodi Sundowns FC), Tiisetso Makhubela (Tshwane University of Technology), Xiluva Tshabalala (Ma-Indies Polokwane), Ongeziwe Ndlangisa (Sunflower FC)

Midfielders: Mamello Makhabane (JVW FC), Nomvula Kgoale (Tshwane University of Technology), Nonhlanhla Mthandi (Mamelodi Sundowns FC), Ntombifikile Ndlovu(Sunflower FC), Noxolo Cesane (University of Western Cape), Robyn Moodaly (JVW FC Johannesburg)

Forwards: Sibulele Holweni (University of Western Cape), Gabriela Salgado (JVW FC Johannesburg), Lonathemba Mhlongo (Durban Ladies FC), Kgaelebane Mohlakoana (Bloemfontein Celtic FC)