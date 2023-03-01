Mailula transfer: Ligue 1 clubs keen to sign Mamelodi Sundowns striker? - club official comments

Mamelodi Sundowns have reacted to a report linking Cassius Mailula with Ligue 1 clubs ahead of July-August transfer window.

Mailula has been one of the best players in Africa

His agent claims the player is wanted in France

Downs are yet to receive offers for the youngster

WHAT HAPPENED?: The 21-year-old's agent Karabo Mathang was recently quoted, revealing that the youngster has attracted interest from Ligue 1 clubs.

Mailula has been one of the best players in the Premier Soccer League and the Caf Champions League, where he is the joint-top scorer.

Sundowns head coach Rhulani Mokwena pointed out that they are yet to receive offers for the talented forward.

WHAT DID MOKWENA SAY?: “No, we haven’t received anything from anyone,” Mokwena said during a pre-match conference for the match against Marumo Gallants.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mailula has been a revelation in his first season as a professional footballer, having netted 13 goals from 18 matches across all competitions for Sundowns.

The Masandawana academy product, who hails from Ga-Molepo in Limpopo, is believed to have recently signed a new long-term contract.

Mailula has been tipped to be included in the Bafana Bafana squad that will face Liberia in back-to-back 2023 Afcon qualifiers later this month.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR MAILULA?: The diminutive player and his Downs teammates are set to take on Gallants in the Nedbank Cup Last 16 clash on Thursday.

The game will take place at Toyota Stadium, Gallants' alternative home ground.