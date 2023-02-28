Veteran keeper Kennedy Mweene expects Cassius Mailula to reach even greater heights but has warned against letting the 'media overhype' affect him.

Mailula has been a hit for Brazilians this season

He has been linked with a move abroad

Mweene advises the youngster on his future

WHAT HAPPENED: Mweene was lauding the red-hot youngster Mailula for his impact at Masandawana.

The 21-year-old has been a consistent hit for Sundowns in recent weeks and has been linked with a move to France's Ligue 1.

The veteran custodian believes Mailula had what it takes to follow the footsteps of Khama Billiat, Bongani Zungu and Percy Tau.

However, the Zambian has warned the Bafana international over falling into what he calls the 'media overhype.'

WHAT HE SAID: "I think [Mailula] is not the first one. When we got to Sundowns the younger ones who also joined the team were Khama Billiat, Bongani Zungu, and Percy Tau. I am just happy that all those young ones that I am talking about are still playing now and look at what they have achieved," Mweene said as quoted by SABC Sport.

"We always encourage Mailula to put his feet on the ground because he has got a lot of potential. He has got a bright future ahead of him. He will be good as long as he keeps his feet on the ground.

"A lot of youngsters are getting it right at Sundowns because they've got us. We've seen it all in the [Premier Soccer League]. We also advise them not to let the media overhype them."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mailula has been directly involved in 10 PSL goals from just 12 matches he has played.

In the Caf Champions League, the attacker has been a key player for the Rhulani Mokwena-coached team.

In the last three Group B games, the youngster has been directly involved in four goals.

IN TWO PICTURES:

WHAT NEXT: Mailula might play a part as Sundowns take on Marumo Gallants on Thursday in the Nedbank Cup assignment.