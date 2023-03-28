'Mailula stands out' - Not Orlando Pirates' Saleng or Shalulile, Mamelodi Sundowns starlet is PSL Footballer of the Season, says Arendse

SuperSport United assistant coach Andre Arendse has joined the debate about who is the Premier Soccer League’s best player this season.

Mailula is in his debut PSL season

He is already one of the top performers

Arendse tips him for a big award

WHAT HAPPENED? The PSL Footballer of the Year debate has already been raging with names like Orlando Pirates winger Monnapule Saleng, Mamelodi Sundowns striker Peter Shalulile and his attacking partner Cassius Mailula’s names being thrown around.

SuperSport forward Bradley Grobler has also been mentioned as well with his goal-scoring abilities. But Arendse feels it is Mailula who deserves recognition.

Arendse’s at SuperSport Gavin Hunt has already voiced his opinion in this debate, tipping Sundowns players to make a clean sweep of the awards.

WHAT ARENDSE SAID: “Mailula stands out for me,” Arendse told Sowetan Live. “If I were to come closer to home, I would have to go with S’phe Ndlovu, who’s been fantastic for us in the midfield.

“He’s just been a revelation for the team. There are a few players who’ve raised their hands up but those two [Mailula and Ndlovu] for me have lifted their hands very, very high.

“Mailula’s tenacity is amazing... his commitment to the game [is great]. Every game he plays, he wants to score and he wants to get involved. He is also not shy to defend opposition’s attacks as well.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: If Mailula continues with the top form he is currently enjoying, he could bag a hat-trick of awards at the end of the season. Besides being mentioned in the Player of the Season category, he could also bag the PSL Young Footballer of the Season gong and is among the Golden Boot chasers.

What could work in Mailula’s favour is that he has been consistent, unlike Monnapule Saleng, who disappears in some matches. That could leave Shalulile as Mailula’s strongest rival for the big PSL award.

WHAT NEXT FOR MAILULA? The Sundowns starlet has just kicked off his international career with Bafana Bafana and is currently in Liberia for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

With Bafana's qualification bid under significant risk, Mailula could save them if given the opportunity in Tuesday's match.

Such a national team performance could influence his selection for the PSL best player of the season.