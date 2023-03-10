Burnley forward Lyle Foster has lauded Cassius Mailula for proving that youngsters can do it at the top level if given opportunities.

Foster expressed his delight at Mailula’s form

The 22-year-old feels youngsters need more trust

Burnley forward came through the ranks at Pirates

WHAT HAPPENED? Foster revealed his excitement at seeing Mailula turn into one of South Africa’s biggest prospects, in what has been his breakthrough season, after scoring 14 goals while providing four for Mamelodi Sundowns.

The 21-year-old has been key to the Brazilians’ success this season as they challenge for the PSL, Champions League and Nedbank Cup. He is second on the league’s top scorers’ list with eight goals while leading on the continent with six strikes.

His form has delighted Foster who feels it serves as an example why South Africa needs to trust young players, having broken through the ranks himself at Orlando Pirates.

Foster made his Pirates debut as a 17-year-old in 2017 before joining French side AS Monaco after just 11 games with the Buccaneers. Things did not go as planned in France and he soon joined Portuguese side Vitoria Guimaraes before finding happiness at KVC Westerlo in Belgium.

The 22-year-old joined Westerlo, initially on loan at the start of 2021-22 season, and after an impressive campaign, he made the move permanent last summer before Burnley pounced, paying €7 million in January, to make him the most expensive player in South African history.

WHAT DID HE SAY? “From the moment I got to Pirates and worked with coach Augusto Palacios, I worked very hard,” Foster told iDiski Times.

“He had lots of confidence and trust in me. He’s somebody I respect and love very much. The whole journey at Pirates was beautiful, it just went by so fast.

“Scoring at 17 was good, playing with guys like [Thami] Gabuza and Kermit Erasmus that I grew up watching in the stadium. Getting to share a pitch with them was something that was very good for me.

“I think it’s something we lack in South Africa, playing youngsters at the top level. They’re labelled too young. I think a perfect example of a player taking his chance is Cassius [Mailula] at Sundowns – he’s taken it with both hands.

“We have the quality in South Africa, what we need is the trust from the people upstairs. If nurtured properly, I think we can build a really good squad for the national team.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Like Foster, Mailula is seen as a player who will not last long in the PSL and his agent Karabo Mathang recently fueled the speculation when he revealed that the forward is being monitored by two Ligue 1 clubs.

The forward has quickly turned into Sundowns’ big-game player, especially in the Champions League, and after a hat-trick against La Passe, two past Coton Sport, one against Al-Hilal and an assist in Cairo, the Brazilians will be leaning on him as they host Al Ahly in the return leg this weekend.

WHAT’S NEXT? Mailula, who was named in the Bafana Bafana squad this week, can further enhance his growing reputation if he scores past the Egyptian giants at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Saturday.