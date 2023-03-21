Mamelodi Sundowns attacker Cassius Mailula has insisted he is ready for a move abroad, should he get the opportunity.

Mailula has been consistent for Sundowns

He earned maiden Bafana call-up

There is reported interest from abroad

WHAT HAPPENED: There have been talks surrounding the future of the 21-year-old with reported interest from France.

Bafana coach Hugo Broos felt it was too soon for the youngster to start thinking about life outside the Premier Soccer League.

However, the Masandawana attacker has now made his feelings clear regarding the potential move.

WHAT HE SAID: "I think in that situation, everything will happen in its own time. I don't need to rush anything," Mailula told Safa media.

"If it has to happen too early, it wouldn’t be a problem. But I think I don’t have to rush anything. If it has to happen after a season, it’s also fine with me.

"I believe it will happen at the right time. For now, my focus is on Sundowns and helping the national team."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Having scored 14 goals and provided four assists for his club across all competitions, Broos might be tempted to give the youngster his full debut against Liberia this week.

Mailula has played a crucial role to ensure his team successfully retain the Premier Soccer League title.

The Brazilians are also in the quarter-final of the Caf Champions League and the Nedbank Cup.

WHAT NEXT: Mailula is hoping to impress Broos and secure his place in the national team, where he could play alongside his idols Themba Zwane and Percy Tau.