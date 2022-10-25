Mailula repays Mokwena's faith as Mamelodi Sundowns thump hapless Maritzburg United

Rhulani Mokwena started his tenure as Mamelodi Sundowns head coach with an emphatic 5-0 win over Maritzburg United in Tuesday's PSL encounter.

Mokwena took a gamble when he dropped Zwane for Mailula

Mailula, Morena and Domingo scored twice each

Masandawana will face off with Royal AM on Saturday

WHAT HAPPENED? Sundowns blew the Team of Choice away as they claimed a 5-0 victory at Harry Gwala Stadium in what was Mokwena's first game after being appointed Masandawana's head coach. The Tshwane giants restructured their technical team following their 3-0 defeat to Orlando Pirates on Saturday with Mokwena taking charge of the team and Manqoba Mngqithi being demoted. Mokwena watched on as Masadawana dominated their game against the Team of Choice with goals from Man of the Match Thapelo Morena, Cassius Mailula (brace) and Haashim Domingo (brace) securing a well-deserved win for the Tshwane giants on the night.

ALL EYES ON: Malilula who surprisingly started ahead of Sundowns' star attacking midfielder Themba Zwane who was named among the substitutes.

The 21-year-old attacker, who was making his full league debut for Downs, repaid coach Rhulani Mokwena's faith in him by producing an eye-catching performance on the night.

Having grabbed a hat-trick on his full debut in the Caf Champions League against La Passe two weeks ago, Mailula will be hoping to have done enough to cement his place in coach Mokwena's team.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The win saw Sundowns open a three-point lead at the top of the PSL standings as the Tshwane giants returned to winning ways in style following their embarrassing loss to Pirates.

Masandawana also have a game in hand with the defending champions look to retain the title they have won a record 12 times. The Tshwane giants have won the last five league championships.

WHAT'S NEXT FOR SUNDOW? Masandawana are set to take on a rejuvenated Royal AM side in a PSL match at Chatsworth Stadium on Saturday.

Royal snapped their three-match winless run in the PSL when they clamed a 3-1 win over their KwaZulu-Nata; rivals Lamontville Golden Arrows on Tuesday evening.