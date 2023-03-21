Former South Africa international Tlou Segolela insists Cassius Mailula should take an overseas offer as opposed to Hugo Broos' opinion.

Mailula has been ticking right boxes at Downs

Interest from abroad is there but Broos against move

Segolela disagrees with Bafana coach

WHAT HAPPENED: Mailula has quickly established himself in the Mamelodi Sundowns side this season and has impressed locally and continentally for the Brazilians.

His exploits have caught the attention of some teams abroad who want to invest in the 21-year-old.

However, South Africa coach Broos believes the youngster is still toogreen to play overseas and needs a couple of years in the Premier Soccer League.

However, his opinion was not taken lightly by former South Africa international Segolela, who says the Masandawana winger is brilliant and can already be successful abroad.

WHAT HE SAID: "With the talent that he has, there is no doubt that he is exceptionally good," Segolela told This is Football Africa.

"Look if there’s a measurement of who can play abroad at what time, I would understand, but in football, there’s no measurement but people say it goes with experience.

"They say what if or what if not and if the time and opportunity came then why not? I think we are good when we are given a chance. Others give their opinions but if he gets a chance I feel he should take it, he will only know when he gets there.

"But coach Broos says ‘It’s early for him to go, he is not ready to play abroad’. How do you measure that if he’s not ready? What if he goes there and performs, you know? What if he goes there and becomes something else to the world? So we can only tell when he gets that particular opportunity but who are we to say Mailula is not ready? I say this again, you are only good when you get the opportunity.

"So what I am trying to say is nobody can tell us he can’t compete in Europe. The boy demonstrated that he is brilliant, it took him two years to play in the senior team of Sundowns and the PSL.

"That says something about the boy. He has it in him, it shows he can adjust quickly. I also believe that the current crop of youngsters has it in them to make it. If an opportunity comes for Mailula I would not think twice if I was him, you know, if the deal makes sense then why not play abroad?

"That’s where you need to be, to compete with the best because that’s where the best players are playing."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: In the PSL, Mailula has scored nine goals and provided three assists in the 14 games played.

In the Caf Champions League, he has six goals in as many matches for the PSL reigning champions.

Mailula is in the final Bafana squad for the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers.

WHAT NEXT: Mailula is hopeful Broos will consider him in Friday's fixture against Liberia at Orlando Stadium.