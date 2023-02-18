Mailula makes Mamelodi Sundowns wish after Champions League brace

Red-hot Caissus Mailula is wishing to continue with his goal-scoring spree in favour of Mamelodi Sundowns.

Mailula has six goals in three Caf CL games

Lauds teammates after win over Coton Sport

Youngster keen on getting more goals

WHAT HAPPENED: Mailula, who is just 21, is having a dream Caf Champions League debut for Sundowns.

On Friday, he scored a brace to help Masandawana secure a 3-1 win against Coton Sport. His exploits have been lauded by the fans.

The two goals took his tally in the competition to six in just three matches he has played.

Mailula was full of praise about his teammates before insisting he wishes to continue scoring.

WHAT HE SAID: "The guys came through [on Friday], and I want to thank the coach [Rhulani Mokwena] for the opportunity and support he has given me," Mailula told the media.

"I am happy that I scored; usually I don't convert the chances that I get but I am happy with the two goals.

"Overall the team was good with the ball and from here we just need to focus on the next game.

"It is not about the target but it is about scoring in each and every game for the team.

"What is most important is to continue scoring and never get tired of scoring."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After scoring three goals in his last two Group B matches against Al Hilal and Coton Sport respectively, Mailula will have a tougher challenge against Al Ahly.

The Egyptian heavyweights reached last season's Champions League final and are just from the Fifa Club World Cup where they finished fourth.

WHAT NEXT: Mokwena and Downs are aiming at topping the pool and going all the way in the ongoing campaign.